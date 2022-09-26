BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort.

“Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating like innocent people dying and not pieces of (expletive)?” Sickler said during an interview in early August, according to court documents.

When questioned, Sickler was already serving a 19-year prison term for firing a gun in March while stealing a catalytic converter.

Now the 33-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. Charges were brought about two weeks after sheriff’s investigators questioned him and he’s due back in court Oct. 20.

Sickler is accused of fatally shooting a man the night Aug. 25, 2020. The victim’s name is redacted from court documents but the KGET Homicide Tracker shows Tony Gutierrez Jr., 30, was killed on the date and time listed in the documents.

Another man, Matthew Torres, is also charged in the slaying.

According to the documents, Sickler, a member of the Loma Bakers street gang, and the victim had been involved in an ongoing feud and Sickler shot the man in the foot two days before the killing, according to a statement given by another man implicated in the shooting. That man’s name is redacted from the documents.

He told investigators Sickler pistol-whipped him and stole his phone and white Cadillac CTS after discovering he had been exchanging messages with the victim on Facebook. He alleged Sickler and another person must have used his phone to arrange to meet the victim.

“When they came back, they were in a hurry,” the man said according to the documents. “I got my (expletive), and everyone went their separate ways.”

The man said Sickler and the other person — whose name is redacted — tried to set him up and he’s willing to testify against them, the filings say.

Cellphone records placed Sickler, the man who spoke with investigators and a third person at the hotel before the shooting, corroborating the man’s statement, documents said. Sickler’s phone contained photos of messages between the victim and the man who spoke with investigators, lending credence to the man’s story that Sickler went through his phone.

Interviewed Aug. 5 at North Kern State Prison, Sickler didn’t want to talk.

“So come on, investigate some (expletive) kids dying or some innocent people being ransacked or home invasions or some (expletive) like that,” he told detectives. “You’re wasting your time investigating (expletive) like this.”

He told them he’s a good guy who just wants to be left alone and serve his time. He asked they “turn a blind eye” if people implicate him in crimes.

“I feel like I’m being harassed at times,” Sickler said according to the documents. “Am I that bad of a person that I need to be put away for life?”