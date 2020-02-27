‘I’m gonna eat him alive’: Aggravated mayhem conviction upheld for man who partially bit off other man’s nose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who attacked his sister’s boyfriend and bit off part of his nose will continue serving a life term in prison after an appellate court upheld his convictions on aggravated mayhem and assault causing great bodily injury.

While the guilty verdicts weren’t overturned, Gerardo Mendoza Gonzalez will be remanded to Kern County for the court to strike several enhancements that were imposed at sentencing but now must be removed due to changes in the law, according to a Fifth District Court of Appeal decision filed Thursday.

Gonzalez, 34, was sentenced in 2018 and is up for parole in 2045, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Court documents say Gonzalez attacked his sister’s boyfriend inside her residence, bloodying the other man. He then dragged him outside and continued beating him.

While assaulting the man, Gonzalez said, “I’m gonna eat him alive,” the documents said.

“Gonzalez was speaking quite literally and actually bit off part of his nose,” the appellate court wrote in the documents.

In his appeal, Gonzalez argued the trial court was in error when it forced the jury to continue deliberations instead of declaring a mistrial after jurors twice said they were deadlocked.

The appellate court rejected that argument.

It found the trial judge, in twice ordering deliberations to continue, unilaterally made the first decision to continue deliberations in the belief they “might prove fruitful.” The second time, the court based its decision on the remarks of two jurors who believed further deliberations would help, the documents said.

“Reliance on these statements was eminently reasonable,” the appellate court said in the documents. “The jurors themselves indicated they were perhaps not as deadlocked as initially reported.”

The appellate court found “(the judge) did not coerce the jury.”