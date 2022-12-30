BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An admitted methamphetamine addict told police he accidentally downloaded “child pornographic material,” but investigators say an IP address linked to him was used to share thousands of files containing images of nude children, a court document says.

According to a probable cause declaration, Bakersfield police obtained a warrant to search the home of Chaz Allen Lentz and found files containing illegal content on his phone. They also found a loaded gun and “a useable amount” of meth, the document says. Lentz admitted he’s barred from owning a gun, the document says.

Lentz, 34, is charged with distributing obscene matter featuring children, possession of drugs while armed with a loaded gun and three counts of felony child cruelty. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled Jan. 11.

The investigation began after undercover investigators downloaded files from an IP address that used BitTorrent software to share around 25,000 files containing illegal content, according to the declaration. The files viewed by police featured nude girls ages 6 to 8, according to the declaration.

The warrant was served Dec. 7 at Lentz’s home on Sunny Meadow Drive, police said in the declaration. Charges were filed Dec. 23.