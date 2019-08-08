Admitted meth addict charged with murder in 83-year-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An admitted methamphetamine addict has been charged with murder in the death of an 83-year-old man police say he assaulted in mid-July.

Mario Avalos Jr., 22, is accused of attacking Ronald Lynn True early July 16 in the 1800 block of Clark Avenue.

Family members of True said the elder man had been trying to help Avalos, his next door neighbor. For the three months before his death, True allowed Avalos to stay in a trailer on his property after Avalos was kicked out of his home.

True suffered cuts to his left temple and chest and a bruise to his left temple, according to court documents. He was listed in stable condition after the attack, but died at Kern Medical a week later.

Avalos was arrested at the scene. He denied killing True and claimed he was at a Fastrip at the time of the assault.

When police asked if he had any issues with True, Avalos said True sat on his front porch wearing only boxers, the documents say. Avalos said that presented a “bad image” to children walking in the neighborhood, including his young sister and brother.

Avalos is next due in court Aug. 28.