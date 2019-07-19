Additional weapons violation filed against Matthew Queen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have added another weapons violation against Matthew Queen after finding a gun at his assigned work area at a construction site where officers contacted him before he fled and plunged into the Kern River.

Queen, 42, faces a slew of charges, including kidnapping, in multiple cases and is being held on a total of $625,000 bail.

The former boyfriend of missing woman Baylee Despot, Queen had faced mostly weapons violations in his prior cases, but prosecutors have now charged him with kidnapping, among other crimes, stemming from an incident that occurred in January.

A court document says Queen kidnapped a man Jan. 27 and questioned him at gunpoint before releasing him. Two other people helped carry out the kidnapping, police say in the document, but their identity is unknown.

Several witnesses identified Queen as being involved and armed with a gun, the document says.

On Monday, Queen ran from officers and climbed over several fences and onto the rooftop of a business, the document says. He entered the Kern River between Yokuts and Beach parks and clung to a concrete pillar in the water, refusing to come out.

Police eventually persuaded him to come back ashore and surrender.

