BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records.

Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting that wounded a man on Melwood Street in south Bakersfield on Dec. 3, 2019, police said.

Rebollar, 36, was arrested in Oxnard in March 2021.