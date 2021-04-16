Actis Junior High placed on brief lockdown due to social media threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Actis Junior High School was placed on a brief lockdown earlier this morning due to a social media threat.

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District said a parent notified the school of the threat, which was made just before the start of school today. The school was placed on a brief lockdown that was lifted shortly after 9 a.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department is still investigating the threat.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

