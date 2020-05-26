Accused street racers charged with murder are scheduled for trial in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday set a trial date of July 13 for two men accused of racing on city streets when one of them hit another vehicle, knocking it into opposing lanes and causing a deadly crash.

Ronald Pierce and Israel Maldonado are charged with murder and other crimes in the Nov. 24 incident. It’s alleged Pierce, 50, was intoxicated as he drove at speeds reaching 133 mph as the two raced along Old River Road.

Pierce lost control of his Ford Mustang and hit a minivan that was not involved in the race, according to police. The impact knocked the minivan into oncoming traffic, where a crane truck slammed into it.

The minivan’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene, and two juveniles in the van suffered moderate to major injuries. The crash happened between Ming Avenue and White Oak Drive.

Although Maldonado, 34 at the time, did not collide with Navarro’s van and wasn’t under the influence, surveillance footage indicates he instigated the race, prosecutors have said. He’s free on $250,000 bail.