Accused street racer drove above 130 mph seconds before deadly crash: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in an alleged street racing crash that killed a woman was driving at speeds above 130 mph on a city street, according to a report filed by police.

A probable cause declaration filed in the case says the event data recorder in the Ford Mustang driven by Ronald Pierce Jr. shows it was traveling at 133 mph seconds before colliding with a minivan. It also says he was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“This reckless speed, at nearly two-and-one times the posted speed limit, showed a complete, wanton disregard for the safety of additional motorists on the roadway,” an investigator wrote in the declaration.

In addition to second-degree murder, Pierce, 50, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury, two reckless driving charges and a street racing charge.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Old River Road between Ming Avenue and White Oak Drive.

Police said the impact spun the minivan — which was not involved in the race — into oncoming traffic, where a crane truck hit it. The minivan’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene, and two juveniles in the minivan suffered moderate to major injuries.

Pierce was racing a gray Dodge Ram when he lost control and hit the minivan, police said. Charges against the driver of the Dodge Ram are pending. Police have not identified that driver.

Pierce is scheduled to be formally arraigned Dec. 4. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.