BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused in a deadly shooting in the area of 34th and Q streets was identified in part through a GPS ankle monitor that placed him at the scene, according to a court document.

Additionally, Ira Kindle, when arrested hours later, was wearing clothing identical to that worn by the shooter as seen in surveillance footage, police say in the document that became available Wednesday.

Kindle, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and gun offenses in the shooting early Saturday that killed Christopher Pudwill, 37. Pudwill was declared dead at the scene.

Two others were also arrested. Keith Hamilton, 34, is charged with murder, conspiracy and being an accessory, and Terrell Sheppherd, 30, faces gun-related offenses and resisting arrest, according to court records.

Kindle at first denied involvement but, when confronted with the footage, admitted firing four to six shots at Pudwill from a distance of 40 to 50 feet, according to the document. Eight 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

Kindle told police Pudwill had previously threatened his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the footage showed Pudwill, as he walked east along Q Street, “is in no way making an aggressive advancement towards any of the subjects to make one believe they were in a threatened position.”

The shooting happened at about 12:52 a.m. Kindle was arrested about six hours later, according to the document.