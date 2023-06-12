BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Delano in 2014 has been assigned a courtroom for trial.

The trial of Rodrigo Munoz Perez will be presided over by Judge Charles R. Brehmer in Department 4 of Kern County Superior Court. His public defender, T. Alan Rogers, and prosecutor Samantha Allen were told to report there at 9:30 a.m. Monday to discuss scheduling.

Perez, 57, was charged after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, according to court documents. He was arrested last year in Contra Costa County on attempted rape and other charges in a separate case and his DNA was uploaded to a national database, leading to the positive hit in the Delano case.

Perez is charged with kidnapping to commit rape, assault with the intent to commit rape and a dozen other felonies.

On Aug. 1, 2014, the girl was walking to school down 8th Avenue between High and Main streets when a man grabbed her from behind and pulled her into an alley. He forced her to a spot between two buildings, covered her mouth, bound her hands and sexually assaulted her.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby business captured the man forcing the girl into the alley, reports said. The man walked out a few minutes later and headed south, and the girl left shortly afterward and got help.

She told police she didn’t get a good look at the man. She said he threatened to kill her family if she told anyone what happened, according to the documents.