BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested as part of an operation focusing on child exploitation and human trafficking was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of pimping, according to court records.

Rickie Travon Walker, 40, entered the no-contest plea on Wednesday, records show.

Walker has prior criminal history including a robbery case out of Colorado, according to a court commissioner, and was on felony probation for a case in Sacramento County at the time of his arrest.

A total of 23 people were arrested in Kern County from Aug. 9 to 12 as part of “Operation Bad Barbie.” In addition to Kern County and Bakersfield law enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FBI, California Department of Justice and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation took part in the operation.