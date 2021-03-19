Accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton currently set for trial March 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton remains scheduled later this month following a motions hearing earlier this week.

A readiness hearing had been scheduled Friday but was no longer on the court calendar.

On March 29, a courtroom, if available, will be assigned for Jeremy King, 28, and Jonathan Knight, 31, for what’s estimated to be a 30-day trial. They face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend and headed home from Maya Cinemas when a dark sedan followed them, police said. As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire.

Gunfire struck Kason, killing him, and wounded his then-7-year-old brother. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, was uninjured. He is an East Side Crips gang member and believed to have been the intended target.

The shooting prompted an investigation involving federal, state and local authorities resulting in the arrests of 49 West Side Crips gang members or associates on charges unrelated to the shooting. Knight was among those taken into custody.

A grand jury later indicted Knight and King — captured in October 2019 — on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, gang participation and more after hearing evidence, including multiple wiretaps, over a period of three weeks. Both men are held without bail.