BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man charged in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. was removed from court Wednesday morning after repeatedly swearing loudly and referring to the murder charge he’s facing.

After several warnings, a deputy removed Robert Pernell Roberts from the courtroom. A couple dozen other defendants were present at the time, and the judge was in the back having a discussion with attorneys on an unrelated case.

That hearing — which involves his alleged probation violation — will now take place at 3 p.m. during Roberts’ formal arraignment on charges of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a gun by a felon.

According to court documents, a witness reported Roberts targeted Alcala because the counselor was charging an electric vehicle and he figured he must have money. Alcala, 43, died at the scene of the shooting the night of Aug. 24 outside the Target on Stockdale Highway.

Roberts, 29, wanted money to get a ride back to the “hood,” the witness said according to the documents.

In addition to the witness’s statement, police retrieved call data records showing Roberts’ phone in the area before the shooting, and he was caught on surveillance cameras at nearby businesses, according to the reports. Also, police say a text sent from a number linked to Roberts said, “I just killed somebody. Watch the news.”

Roberts was on post-release supervision. Court records show prior felony convictions for burglary and robbery.

Alcala worked within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to his death, according to a CDCR press secretary and family.