Accused killer of 10-year-old girl to have hearing in Juvenile Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was 17 when police say he fatally shot a 10-year-old girl will have a hearing in Juvenile Court to determine if he can be tried as an adult.

Jesus Everardo Rodriguez made a brief appearance in Superior Court on Monday after prosecutors filed charges of murder, attempted murder and more in connection with the Arvin shooting that killed Liliana Jimenez and injured her father and brother.

Judge Michael G. Bush ordered Rodriguez, now 18, transferred to Juvenile Court for Tuesday’s hearing.

On July 17, Liliana, her 12-year-old brother and father were shot outside the father’s home shortly before midnight, police said. They had just arrived when a vehicle pulled alongside and shots were fired into the father’s vehicle.

Liliana died and her brother and father survived.

Rodriguez was arrested Thursday in Lamont.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or anonymously leave a tip at 661-606-6064.