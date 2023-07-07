BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old girl changed attorneys on Friday, going back to the lawyer who originally represented him.

Jesus Everardo Rodriguez agreed to be represented by Michelle Trujillo through the Indigent Defense Program. His former attorney, Keenan Perkins, asked to be relieved as counsel due to a “change in positions” and said he is no longer taking clients.

The move represents what Judge Wendy Avila said was an unavoidable delay in the proceedings. She set another hearing for next month in Juvenile Court.

Before ending the proceedings, Avila noted there had been a “breakdown in communication” when Trujillo previously represented Rodriguez, ultimately leading him to be appointed Perkins. It was her understanding, Avila said, that delays in the case are part of what had frustrated Rodriguez.

In response to questions from the judge, Rodriguez said he wanted Trujillo to represent him and understood that if issues were again to arise between them the case would take even longer.

Rodriguez will eventually undergo a hearing to determine if his case will be transferred to adult court, where he could face in prison if convicted.

Now 19, Rodriguez is accused of killing Liliana Jimenez and wounding her brother and father in a shooting in Arvin on July 17, 2021. Police said the father may have been targeted because he wore a hat commonly worn by Arvina gang members. Rodriguez has multiple tattoos identifying him as belonging to a rival gang.