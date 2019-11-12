Accused kidnapper thought child was being abused, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with kidnapping a 2-year-old boy last month told investigators he thought the child was being abused at home and saw marks he believed were cigarette burns on the boy’s arms.

Medical staff determined the boy was in good health and the “burns” were in fact sores caused by a skin infection, according to court documents filed by sheriff’s detectives.

Eric Truman, 37, took the boy the evening of Oct. 9 after playing with him outside the child’s home in Oildale, deputies said. A relative of the boy described Truman as a family friend who is homeless.

After taking the boy, Truman got a ride to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Roberts Lane where a man allowed the two to stay overnight, according to the documents.

The man told detectives he didn’t realize the two were wanted by authorities until listening to news reports the next day. He said he confronted Truman and told him to call a family law attorney then law enforcement.

Deputies arrived minutes after their conversation, he said in the documents.

In an interview at sheriff’s headquarters, Truman told investigators he planned to start a new life with the boy. He said he didn’t know why he hadn’t called law enforcement after suspecting there was abuse.

Truman is held without bail and is next due in court Dec. 2.