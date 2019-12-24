Accused kidnapper stopped by Good Samaritan has been released from hospital and booked into jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say assaulted and kidnapped a woman and was later hit with a car by a Good Samaritan has been booked into jail and is being held on $775,000 bail.

Fabian Prieto, 21, was booked into Lerdo Jail on Monday evening after being released from a local hospital. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Police arrested Prieto on suspicion of kidnapping, spousal abuse and assault with a firearm on a person, among other crimes, jail records show.

On the night of Dec. 18, police were called to a report of a possible kidnapping near Morning Drive along Highway 178. When officers arrived, they found an injured man on the ground and a loaded gun nearby.

The injured man, Prieto, had allegedly assaulted a woman and forced her into a vehicle from an apartment complex in east Bakersfield, police said.

A concerned citizen noticed the woman struggling inside the vehicle as it traveled along Highway 178, according to police. That person tried to intervene, but Prieto got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the person, police said.

The concerned citizen hit Prieto with his vehicle in self-defense, police said. He then called police to report the incident.

The woman suffered minor injuries from the assault and kidnapping, and Prieto received moderate injuries. Police said the woman and Prieto know each other.

Court records show Prieto pleaded no contest in May 2018 to assault with a firearm on a person and was sentenced to a year in jail.