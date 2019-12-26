Accused kidnapper pleads not guilty to six felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to six felony charges.

Fabian Prieto, 21, is charged with kidnapping, spousal abuse, two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm by a felon and vandalism resulting in more than $400 in damage.

On the night of Dec. 18, Prieto allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle at an apartment complex in east Bakersfield. Police said the two know each other.

A concerned citizen noticed the woman struggling inside the vehicle as it traveled on Highway 178. That person tried to intervene, police said, and Prieto got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the person.

The concerned citizen hit Prieto with his vehicle in self-defense, police said. He then called 911 to report the incident.

Prieto spent a few days in a local hospital before being booked into jail, where he’s held on $250,000 bail.

He’s next due in court Jan. 7.

Prieto pleaded no contest in May 2018 to assault with a firearm on a person and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to court records.