BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman facing charges including murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings had her trial postponed to November.

Core, 47, had been scheduled for trial later this month but on Friday it was postponed to Nov. 7. Core appeared in court for the brief hearing.

Testimony during Core’s preliminary hearing revealed amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam were found in her blood following the Dec. 8 crash on Panama Lane that killed siblings JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pill bottles were found in Core’s Buick LaCrosse, documents said.

The car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way and hit the siblings, according to testimony. A dog also was struck and killed.

Core, who has two prior DUI convictions, told investigators she took multiple prescription medications and “I just went out of it while I was driving,” according to court documents.