Accused hospital shooter pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with shooting his way inside Bakersfield Heart Hospital has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Brandon Clark, 46, entered the plea Wednesday morning before Judge Judith K. Dulcich. He’s charged with 17 felonies including multiple counts of assault with a firearm on a person.

He will next be examined by psychologists who will issue reports on whether he was insane at the time of the Dec. 1, 2017, incident. The issue of his sanity will then be submitted to the court based on the psychologists’ reports, and the judge will make a determination.

If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Clark will be held at a state hospital until he’s deemed no longer insane and no longer a danger to himself or others.

The next hearing in the case is set for June 26.

Clark fired six rounds into glass doors at the employee entrance of the hospital, according to court documents. He entered the facility, spent three minutes walking around, at times pointing a rifle at people, then left.

Police confronted Clark in the parking lot and shot and wounded him. No one else was injured.

Witnesses reported Clark said he was looking for his mother, a nurse at the hospital.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear, but police said in court documents that methamphetamine was found in Clark’s system. His stepfather told investigators Clark has a history of drug use and believes he’s infected by parasites.