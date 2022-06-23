BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of blasting his way inside Bakersfield Heart Hospital, prompting a massive law enforcement response as he prowled hallways and pointed a rifle at multiple people, has been found guilty of multiple felonies.

A Kern County jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday against Brandon Clark on multiple counts of assault with a gun, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of an assault rifle and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, court records show. He was acquitted on a couple charges.

Clark, 48, is scheduled for sentencing next month.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Clark, of Big Sur, fired six rounds into glass doors at the employee entrance of the hospital, according to court documents. He entered and threatened people but didn’t shoot anyone.

Surveillance video captured Clark armed with a rifle inside the facility.

Witnesses said Clark told them he was looking for his mother, who worked as a nurse there, reports say. Investigators have said they don’t believe he intended to harm her.

When Clark left, police confronted him in the parking lot. He was shot and taken into custody.

Blood tests found methamphetamine in his system, and Clark’s stepfather told investigators Clark has a history of drug abuse.