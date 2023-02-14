BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Geovanny Garcia drove a friend to a spot near the El Montecito Club early Feb. 4 and watched as he got out armed with an AR-15-style rifle, according to court documents.

Garcia told police he knew his friend, Rafael Lopez, had “beef” with someone but expected him to only fire at a car or scare the guy. He said he didn’t think he’d kill him.

Garcia, 19, and Lopez, 37, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of the victim, whom family has identified as Rafael Gonzalez. They also face drug and gun offenses and are due in court Wednesday.

Geovanny Garcia, file image

ShotSpotter sensors picked up 19 rounds fired around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station on Baker Street, according to court documents. Gonzalez died at the scene.

Footage from multiple surveillance cameras captured a Ford Explorer circling the area then leaving after the shooting, according to the documents. Investigators ran a records check and saw the SUV was registered to Lopez.

Police conducted surveillance in the area where the SUV was last seen and saw Lopez driving the vehicle, the reports say. They followed him to an apartment on Lincoln Street and, on the evening of Feb. 4, they detained Lopez and Garcia there, according to the documents.

Lopez had methamphetamine in a wallet, the reports say, and inside the apartment police found the rifle believed used in the killing, two pistols — one stolen and the other with its serial number eradicated — and items connected to drug sales.

Taken to police headquarters for questioning, Lopez changed his story a couple times but denied killing anyone. He said he got drunk and fired a handgun in the air at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the documents say.

Later in the interview, he said six months earlier he had been assaulted and a window to his vehicle smashed at the El Montecito Club, the documents say. He described a person involved in the incident but continued to deny shooting anyone.

During his interview with police, Garcia said Lopez called asking him to drive “so he could ‘get’ someone he had ‘beef’ with,” according to the documents.

“Geovanny Garcia stated Rafael Lopez told him he walked up to the victim and fired,” an investigator wrote in the reports.

They drove back to the apartment after the shooting, Garcia told police, then returned to the crime scene and saw it had been cleaned and police were gone. He said he agreed to drive Lopez despite knowing he was going to commit a crime because Lopez has helped him in the past, the reports say.