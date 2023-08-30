BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of groping a teen girl will receive a two-year prison term and must register as a sex offender for life after pleading no contest Wednesday to felony sexual battery, according to the District Attorney’s office.

A misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child was dismissed under the plea agreement reached with Timothy Kensavath, said Daniela Gonzaga, spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s office. Sentencing is set for Oct. 18.

Kensavath, 22, was arrested after two girls, both 14, reported they were walking home from Freedom Middle School on April 25 when a man approached them from behind and groped one of them, according to court documents.

Kensavath was arrested a day after the April 25 incident. He’s facing similar cases in Fresno County on allegations of sex acts with a minor, indecent exposure and sexual battery, according to a prosecutor.