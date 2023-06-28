BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has ordered a man accused of groping a teen girl to stand trial on charges of sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child.

A judge during a preliminary hearing Wednesday found there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed against 22-year-old Timothy Aik Kensavath, according to court records. He’s due back in court July 11, at which time a trial date will be set.

Kensavath was arrested after two girls, both 14, reported they were walking home from Freedom Middle School when a man approached them from behind and groped one of them, according to court documents.

Kensavath was arrested a day after the April 25 incident. He’s facing similar cases in Fresno County and is being held without bail.