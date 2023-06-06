Timothy Kensavath has 3 ongoing cases in Fresno County, suspected of more than 20 sexual battery incidents, prosecutor says.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge ordered a man accused of groping a teen girl held without bail after receiving information he has three ongoing cases involving similar crimes in Fresno County, where he is suspected of more than 20 incidents of sexual battery.

Timothy Kensavath had been free on $115,000 bail but was taken into custody Tuesday immediately after Judge Chad Louie’s ruling. He’s due back in court later this month.

Kensavath, 22, is charged with felony sexual battery and misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child in connection with an incident that occurred April 25 as two girls, both 14, were walking home from Freedom Middle School. They were headed east on Hageman Road about 3:30 p.m. when surveillance footage captured a man later identified as Kensavath approach them from behind.

The girls said the man groped one of them then ran away, according to reports. They ran to a home where the alleged victim called her mother. Kensavath was located and arrested the next day.

Kensavath’s attorney, Mark Anthony Raimondo, asked the judge to consider other means than jail for his client, who he said had been wearing an ankle monitor, his whereabouts constantly tracked. Raimondo said Kensavath was prepared to pay a higher bond to remain free.

Prosecutor Leanne Wilder, however, said Kensavath posed a serious risk to other young girls. She told Louie the Fresno cases involve allegations of sex acts with a minor, indecent exposure and sexual battery, and said Kensavath admitted being sexually interested in children.

“He is not going to stop,” Wilder said in asking that bail be denied. “He is not going to let up.”

Finding Kensavath has continued to commit similar acts, Louie determined he’s a significant risk to public safety. A deputy placed Kensavath in handcuffs and led him from the courtroom.