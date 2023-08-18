BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man accused of groping a teen girl had a hearing postponed on Friday, but a trial date remained set for later this month.

A hearing to determine if attorneys are ready for trial in the case against Timothy Aik Kensavath is now set for Aug. 25, with a scheduled trial date of Aug. 28. It’s possible the trial could be postponed at next week’s hearing.

Kensavath was arrested after two girls, both 14, reported they were walking home from Freedom Middle School on April 25 when a man approached them from behind and groped one of them, according to court documents.

Kensavath was arrested a day after the incident. He’s facing similar cases in Fresno County and is being held without bail.

The Fresno cases involve allegations of sex acts with a minor, indecent exposure and sexual battery, according to a prosecutor. Kensavath has admitted to being sexually interested in children, the prosecutor said.