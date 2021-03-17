Accused Greyhound bus shooter found incompetent to stand trial

Anthony Devonte Williams peeks from behind a piece of paper as he stands behind Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman. Williams is charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder in a shooting on a Greyhound bus.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire on a Greyhound bus — killing one person and injuring five others — has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Criminal proceedings against Anthony Devonte Williams, 34, have been suspended and he has been referred to Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services for evaluation and recommendation, prosecutors said Wednesday. A hearing is scheduled April 7 to discuss the evaluation.

Williams faced a murder charge and five counts of attempted murder. Those charges will be reinstated if he is later found to be restored to competency.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence, including the testimony of psychiatrists, in deciding whether a defendant understands the criminal proceedings against them and can assist in preparing a defense. If found incompetent, a defendant is sent to a state hospital for treatment to restore to them to competency.

Williams admitted to bringing a gun onto a bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area on Feb 3. of last year, according to court documents. He told investigators he tried to shoot a man he’d been arguing with as the bus traveled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road.

Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

One of the surviving victims was paralyzed from the chest down, and two suffered serious injuries with gunshot wounds to the chest, documents said. Two others were treated for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

Multiple passengers have since filed lawsuits against Greyhound, accusing the company of failing basic safety measures that could have stopped Williams from being allowed onto the bus.