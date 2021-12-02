Accused Greyhound bus shooter found competent to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Months after being sent to a state hospital, a man accused of firing shots that killed one person and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus traveling through Kern County has been found competent to stand trial.

Criminal charges were reinstated Thursday against Anthony Devonte Williams after Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush reviewed psychiatrists’ reports saying the suspect had been restored to competency.

Defense attorney Jesse Whitten did not contest the findings, and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 15.

Williams, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, 2020 shooting.

In March, psychiatrists found Williams incompetent, meaning he didn’t understand the criminal proceedings against him and could not assist in preparing a defense. He was taken to a state hospital, where he received treatment.

Williams has admitted to bringing a gun onto the bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, according to court documents. He told investigators he opened fire after arguing with a man as the bus traveled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road.

Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, one victim was paralyzed from the chest down and two others suffered serious gunshot wounds to the chest, the documents said. Two other passengers were treated for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.