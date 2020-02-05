Accused Greyhound bus shooter charged with murder, attempted murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and injuring five others, was charged Wednesday with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, is being held without bail following Monday morning’s shooting on a bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

He’s due in court at 3 p.m. to be formally arraigned.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. as the bus traveled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road. Passengers managed to disarm Williams, according to the California Highway, and the driver stopped as Williams was forced out of the vehicle.

Officers found Williams minutes later on the right shoulder of the highway and took him into custody without incident.

Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Molino, Colombia, died in the shooting, authorities said.