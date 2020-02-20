Accused Greyhound bus shooter admitted firing gun in attempt to kill passenger he argued with: reports

Anthony Devonte Williams peeks from behind a piece of paper as he stands behind Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman. Williams is charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder in a shooting on a Greyhound bus.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with shooting six people, one fatally, aboard a Greyhound bus admitted to bringing a gun aboard and trying to shoot and kill a man he argued with, according to newly released court documents.

After getting off the bus, Anthony Devonte Williams told investigators, he debated what to do: simply surrender or force officers to kill him.

“He decided to give up because he felt he owed it to his mother to tell her goodbye,” investigators wrote in the documents.

Williams stole the gun from a friend, he told investigators, and has twice attempted suicide. He said he had been feeling suicidal recently.

The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3 shooting that occurred as the bus traveled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road.

One of the surviving victims is paralyzed from the chest down, the documents said. Two others suffered serious injuries with gunshot wounds to the chest, and two others were treated and discharged for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Witnesses said Williams tried talking to everyone on the bus, according to the documents. One witness described his behavior as “a little strange” because no one talked back.

As the ride continued, Williams got increasingly loud as he talked to himself, according to a witness in the documents. When another man got up to use the bathroom, Williams told him to sit down.

Then Williams said, “I’m gonna shoot,” the witness told police, and he opened fire.

Another passenger, Salvador Martinez, disarmed Williams, according to a search warrant filed in the case. The gun, a Century Arms 9mm handgun, was given to bus driver Albert Walker, the filing says, and Williams was forced out of the bus and onto the shoulder of I-5.

Walker drove to a Valero gas station at the next exit and requested medical aid and law enforcement, according to the warrant.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested Williams without incident in the area where the bus left him.

He is held without bail and next due in court April 28.