BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder after allegedly pointing a rifle at deputies while his vehicle blocked a roadway in Wasco, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

The rifle jammed, the warrant says, and Edgar Jovany Medina was arrested after a foot chase. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and assault with an assault rifle on a person, resisting arrest, possession of a gun by a felon and DUI-related offenses.

Medina is held without bail and due back in court June 9.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on May 8 when deputies found a man, later identified as Medina, sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle blocking the roadway in the 1700 block of Broadway Street, according to the warrant. Deputies recovered the rifle.

The warrant says Medina showed multiple signs of being under the influence, including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes and lack of balance. He refused a chemical test and deputies obtained a warrant to draw his blood.

The results of the test were not contained in the warrant.