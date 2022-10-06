BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman has picked up another case, according to court records.

Arianna Hernandez, 21, last month made what’s called an “open plea” — pleading no contest to all charges filed against her, including gross vehicular manslaughter, in the hope the judge gives her a lesser sentence than what prosecutors recommend — in connection with the August 2021 crash that killed Ima Jean Flippen.

Six days before entering the plea, Hernandez was charged with driving on a license that had been suspended or revoked because of a DUI, a misdemeanor, and an infraction of having an object placed on the windshield or side windows, according to the Superior Court website.

It’s unclear what impact the new case could have on the felony case, or if she could have her bond revoked and be taken back into custody for allegedly violating the terms of her release.

Regarding the fatal crash, reports filed by California Highway Patrol investigators say Hernandez’s blood-alcohol content tested at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit, after her pickup crashed head-on with a Crown Victoria on Olive Drive, east of State Road.

Court records show Hernandez had two misdemeanor cases, both driving-related, filed against her in 2020. One alleged she drove without a license and gave false information to a peace officer, the other accused her of giving false information to a peace officer.

Both cases were dismissed.

Hernandez also has a misdemeanor case pending from 2021 for allegedly driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced for the fatal crash on Nov. 29. Hearings on the misdemeanor cases are scheduled Dec. 2.