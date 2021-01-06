Accused drunken driver in crash that killed 3 was speeding and swerved ‘for no apparent reason’: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man behind the wheel in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed three people New Year’s Eve was traveling 10 miles over the speed limit and swerved “for no apparent reason,” according to a court document, jumping a raised concrete median and hitting a tree.

The impact sent Adam Teasdale’s three back seat passengers through the rear window, the document said. Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, died at the scene.

Teasdale, 20, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a count of DUI causing bodily injury. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Both Teasdale and a front seat passenger had minor injuries in the 11:15 p.m. crash at the intersection of Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue, the court filing said. Officers who examined Teasdale at the scene determined he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

He’s next due in court Jan. 26.