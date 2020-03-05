Accused dog dragger’s preliminary hearing postponed to March 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to decide if the District Attorney’s office has enough evidence to go to trial against a woman accused of dragging a dog while riding a Bird scooter has been postponed to March 13.

The preliminary hearing for Elaine Rosa had been scheduled for Thursday but no courtrooms were available so the new date was set. The hearing is expected to last three hours.

Rosa is charged with felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor after being identified as the person seen on surveillance footage in January 2019 dragging a small dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood. The scooter Rosa rode traveled at speeds as high as 25 mph during the incident, investigators said.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg. A veterinarian who examined the animal told detectives it suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Rosa, 39 at the time, worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.