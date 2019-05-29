Accused dog dragger’s next court hearing postponed to July

by: Jason Kotowski

The next court hearing for a woman accused of dragging a small dog behind her on a scooter has been postponed to mid-July.

Elaine Rosa is next due in court July 16 for a pre-preliminary hearing on a felony animal cruelty charge and a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care. She’s out on $10,000 bail.

In January, security camera footage captured a person later identified as Rosa riding a Bird scooter and dragging a dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood before being confronted by bystanders.

The video, posted on social media, sparked widespread outrage.

Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident, which occurred in the 2100 block of Pine Street.

