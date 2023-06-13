Raymond Gallegos was arraigned on murder and gun charges Tuesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 37-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in connection with a shooting last year in southwest Bakersfield.

Raymond Blas Gallegos was ordered held without bail in the shooting that killed 43-year-old Heron Bravo Sepulveda and wounded another person. He’s due back in court June 23.

The shooting happened Sept. 16 in the parking lot of a business on District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road, police said.

Gallegos was taken into custody Friday night on Eye Street, police said. He has a prior spousal abuse conviction as well as a pending case involving allegations of spousal abuse and child cruelty, according to court records.