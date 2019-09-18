Accused Cotton Candy grape thief pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who investigators say stole Cotton Candy grapes and sold them online has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor offense.

Carlos Santiago, 22, entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of grand theft of fruit. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation, according to court records.

Upon noticing the popular grapes being sold online, sheriff’s detectives contacted the grower and learned he never sold grapes on the website investigators had found.

Detectives identified Santiago as the seller and contacted him under the guise of a customer. They made plans to meet Santiago at a doughnut shop in Oildale to purchase 32 bags of grapes for $175, according to court documents. The grapes had an actual value of about $300.

Santiago arrived at the location Sept. 3 and was arrested. Detectives found the 32 bags of grapes in his vehicle, the documents say.

Santiago told investigators he works for a contracting business hired to harvest the grapes, and he took 52 bags in the past week to sell without permission.