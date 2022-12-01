BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shouting “white power” and using racial slurs while vandalizing a Burger King restaurant has been ordered to stand trial on all charges, including hate crime offenses.

A judge on Thursday found there is enough evidence to move proceedings forward in the case of Rodney Rusco, 53. Held without bail, Rusco is due back in court Dec. 12, when a trial date will be set.

Rusco was arrested the night of Oct. 13 after police were called to the Burger King on White Lane to reports of a man hurling racial slurs and threatening employees with a knife. As officers drove to the restaurant they received another report that employees had locked themselves in a room and the man was trying to enter, according to police reports.

A Taser and physical force were used to take Rusco into custody, police said.

Police seized a folding knife from the table where Rusco had been seated as well as three bottles of Weed Cellars Chardonnay, according to court filings. One bottle was empty, another a quarter empty and the third full.