BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A competency exam has been ordered for a man accused of setting fire to residential and commercial structures, vehicles and vegetation in the Taft area, according to court records.

Joshua Martin Woodswilliams, 36, will be examined by a psychiatrist to determine if he understands the criminal proceedings against him and can assist his attorney with the preparation of a defense. A hearing is scheduled next month to go over the findings.

Woodswilliams is facing 11 counts of arson following an investigation by the Kern County Fire Department. He has other pending cases alleging burglary, vandalism and arson, records show.

Bail is set at a total of $382,500. Woodswilliams has numerous prior convictions, records show, including for drug possession, receiving stolen property and felony vandalism.