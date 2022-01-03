A portion of Buck Owens’ stolen guitar located: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of the stolen Buck Owens guitar was located in an abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield on Friday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 31, a piece of the guitar was found in the 2700 block of O Street, near Golden State Avenue, according to KCSO. The Bakersfield Police Department received a tip that a portion of the guitar had been located in an abandoned building on O Street and notified the sheriff’s office.

Several search warrants have been executed and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. No arrests have been made. The case was also sent over to Crimes Against Persons Detectives pending further investigation.

The guitar was stolen on Dec. 27 from the Buck Owens Post Office on Minner Avenue in Oildale. Two suspects broke into the post office wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. They took packages and the guitar, then left in a dark-colored SUV.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the burglary.

Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.