BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked in the trial of a Lost Hills man accused of stabbing a man in the head and chasing another man with a knife.

The jury was unable to reach verdicts Tuesday on five felony charges including two counts of attempted murder filed against Hernan Maza Alvarado. It acquitted him of a felony threat charge.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe argued at trial Alvarado, 36, acted in self-defense and had tried to avoid a fight by telling the men he didn’t want any problems.

“Alvarado was injured as a result of the incident and had no choice but to protect himself,” Blythe said.

The charges allege Alvarado attacked two men in Los Hills around 5 p.m. on June 24. It’s alleged he stabbed one of them in the head and ran after the other man yelling, “I’m going to kill you.” The stabbed man was treated at a hospital.

Before the stabbing, Blythe said, one of the men hit Alvarado with a broomstick hard enough it broke and the other man chased him with a log. A retrial is scheduled Feb. 6.