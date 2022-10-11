BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Through an undercover operation targeting people aiming to sexually victimize minors, the Kern County Sheriff’s Offices made nine arrests on several charges.

Over the past few months, KCSO officials have been posing as underage children on various online websites and apps. Officials said several people had contacted the undercover detectives and who were allegedly interested in the sexual exploitation of the undercover officer.

According to the KCSO, the following were arrested on contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor with the intention of performing lewd acts.

Raul Quinones, 32

Ronnie Usi, 39

Chad Drown, 33

Robert Gutierrez, 33

Arturo Rodriguez, 30

Shawn Phillips, 35

Tommy Camarena, 24

Stephen Solano, 56

Additionally, Rick McClean, 46, was arrested for harmful matter sent to a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts, according to the KCSO.

KCSO officials said they encourage parents to closely monitor their children’s online activity and manage security settings.

If anyone has information regarding these cases or other information related to the sexual exploitation of minors, contact KCSO at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.