89-year-old cancer patient recovering after being punched in the face in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 89-year-old woman suffered a broken nose when a man she found sitting in the hallway of her east Bakersfield apartment building punched her in the face.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault that occurred Sunday at Eucalyptus Village Apartments. There hasn’t been an arrest.

The woman, Minnie Tacker, has melanoma and had surgery on her nose last week to remove some of the cancer.

