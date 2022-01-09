82-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting at neighbors, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said an 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a neighbor and setting his home on fire Sunday morning on K Street.

Officers identified the man as Jerald Lowrimore, 82. He was arrested for arson, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charged, according to Bakersfield police.

Police were called to the 3700 block of K Street at around 10:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting. According to police, Lowrimore fired a weapon at a neighbor and in a yard before going back into his home.

Neighbors described Lowrimore to officers as an elderly man, possibly with dementia or Alzheimer’s symptoms, police said.

A fire started inside Lowrimore’s home and he exited and was taken into custody. Investigators determined “incendiary devices” burned in fire and there was no known or expected threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.