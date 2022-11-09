BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs while serving a search warrant in South Bakersfield Monday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Springfield Avenue between Marcy Street and Walton Drive, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials. During the search, police said they found $20,000, 1000 Xanax pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder and 80,000 fentanyl pills.

Police said they also found four loaded firearms that were illegally owned.

Police said six people, who were between the ages of 18 and 22, were arrested and booked on charges associated with the sales of fentanyl and other drugs, conspiracy and illegal firearm possession.

Of those arrested, none are listed in Kern County custody, according to inmate records at time of publishing.