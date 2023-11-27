BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting over the weekend outside Pour House Bar & Grill resulted in deputies seizing eight guns — including an AR-15 rifle, according to a warrant.

A man was arrested on suspicion of firing shots in the air in the northwest Bakersfield bar’s parking lot, according to sheriff’s officials. The alleged shooter was a passenger in a white 2019 GMC Yukon stopped by deputies.

A .380-caliber handgun was found in the SUV, according to the warrant. Spent .380-caliber rounds were found in the parking lot.

Deputies executed a warrant at the suspect’s home where they seized seven other guns: five pistols, a shotgun and an AR-15.