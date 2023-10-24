BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eight people were arrested after sheriff deputies responded to a call of a stolen trailer and found the individuals processing hundreds of pounds of stolen copper wire, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ward Street in Taft to investigate a call of a stolen trailer. At the scene officials found the stolen trailer and the eight people on the property processing stolen copper wire to be recycled.

KCSO Rural Crime investigators served a search warrant at the residence and located hundreds of pounds of stolen copper wire from the Taft and Mettler area on the property, as well as, suspect vehicles from multiple copper wire thefts.

Photo courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Rural crime investigators arrested the individuals for multiple charges including grand theft of copper wire, illegal possession of copper wire, conspiracy and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Kyle Earsley, 30

Ryan Nolan-Gregory, 30

Noah Whittaker, 22

Michael Mora, 58,

Misty Mojica, 34,

James Wilson, 52,

Jacob Noethens, 28

Julia Munoz, 25

Wilson, Mora, Mojica, Nolan-Gregory, Noethens and Munoz were also arrested for various outstanding arrest warrants.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.