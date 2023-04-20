BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers arrested two people and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from an alleged “chop shop” in central Bakersfield, according to a department release.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers of the Kern County Auto Theft Taskforce inspected an auto mechanic shop at 415 19th St. on April 18 and located multiple reported stolen items.

A stolen vehicle, eight stolen vehicle engines, various trailers, transmissions, a firearm and various other stolen property were located during the search, according to police. The stolen property was valued at approximately $75,000.

A 43-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested on multiple charges including auto theft and possession of stolen property, according to police.

The 43-year-old man was also charged for illegal firearm possession by a felon, according to a statement.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.