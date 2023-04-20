BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office in Rosamond searched a residence and allegedly found several stolen vehicles including a stolen tractor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office searched the residence of a man who allegedly had two active felony warrants for stolen vehicles on 130th Street in Rosamond Wednesday and found seven stolen vehicles, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said the seven stolen vehicles included one motorcycle and a stolen tractor.

The vehicles were removed from the property and the man was arrested and booked on his active felony warrants and on suspicion of operating a chop shop, possession of stolen vehicles and tampering with vehicles, according to sheriff officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.